Wetumpka begins new year with new police cars

The Wetumpka Police Department will begin the new year with eight new police cars.

The vehicles, Ford Explorers, will replace some of the high-mileage cruisers in the fleet. The new SUVs are currently getting outfitted with the proper equipment and should be on the streets in Wetumpka by February.

Mayor Jerry Willis says the entire package of police cars will cost around $300,000 fully equipped.

