Preliminary numbers show AL fire fatalities down in 2017

Firefighters on the scene of a fatal house fire in Montgomery on Nov. 22, 2017. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's office is in the process of finalizing a report on the number of fire fatalities that came in 2017.

Wednesday, Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen's office said the unofficial number stands at 80 but is expected to rise by at least a few more as counties complete and submit their final reports to his office.

The number of deaths in 2017 is expected to be somewhat lower than the previous year when the state saw 115 fire-related deaths.

A final report is expected to be released in the coming days.

