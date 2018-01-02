I-65 clear after crash in Butler County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-65 clear after crash in Butler County

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 65 is now clearing in Butler County after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, multiple vehicles were involved, but the crash was minor.

The crash was in the northbound lanes past Exit 107 near County Road 7 or Hank Williams Road

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly