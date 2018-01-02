Police: Man shot during burglary at Opp sports complex

The Opp Police Department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot during a burglary Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting victim on Mullins Street New Year's Eve, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man, identified as a resident of Florida, was taken to the Opp Mizell Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers determined during the investigation that the man was shot during a burglary attempt at the Hardin Street Sports Complex.

The Opp Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.

