Doug Jones sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. Senator

Alabama's Doug Jones took the oath of office in Washington Wednesday, becoming the state's first Democratic U.S. Senator in over 20 years.

Jones beat Republican Roy Moore by more than 20,000 votes in a special election to fill the seat vacated by now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore, who alleged voter fraud in the election and raised money for a supposed investigation, has yet to congratulate Jones on his victory.

"I am humbled and honored to stand here today, chosen by the people of Alabama to represent our state in this historic institution," Jones said. "I will work every day to make sure I hear their voices and that their voices are heard in Washington. It is time to come together and rebuild the trust we need to find common ground and expand opportunity for all."

Jones was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence and became the 49th Democratic member of the Senate.

Tuesday, he announced the hiring of Dana Gresham as his Chief of Staff. Gresham has over fourteen years of Capitol Hill experience. For eleven of his fourteen years working on Capitol Hill, he served in senior staff positions within the Alabama Congressional Delegation.

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, has said he is a "Second Amendment guy." He supports Obamacare and Alabama's law which prohibits voluntary abortion after 22 weeks.

Sending a Democrat from Alabama to the Senate only gives Republicans a two-vote margin. They can't afford to lose even two GOP defections on important upcoming legislation.

