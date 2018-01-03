Eric: Fresh cold awaits

The temperature this morning, while still cold, are substantially warmer than the teens we saw 24 hours ago. We have cloud cover to thank for that. A slightly milder afternoon waits as sunshine returns, but a fresh round of cold air will drop temperatures back into dangerous territory tonight.

TODAY: It's not often I get to talk about Florida being the hot spot for wintry weather but indeed, heavy snow and ice are falling across the Sunshine State this morning. A developing low will continue to rapidly intensify and move offshore the Atlantic coastline. That will spread a swath of accumulating snow from Florida all the way up to Maine over the next 48 hours.

The upper-level energy is pivoting through Alabama this morning, kicking off a few light radar returns. Those echoes are snow flurries, but it's unlikely most of those flurries are reaching the ground. We can't rule out a few random flakes, but Alabama otherwise misses the snow boat on this one. Fresh cold air wraps around the backside of this system, meaning temperatures will take another tumble. As sunshine returns this afternoon, we'll warm into the lower 40s. But overnight lows under clear skies tonight will dip closer to 20 degrees. That means another hard freeze.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs tomorrow struggle to get out of the 30s with overnight lows into the upper teens. I'd imagine that will generate another round of frozen pipe issues across the region.

A warming trend will kick in by the weekend, finally putting an end to the arctic air.

