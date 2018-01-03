Lee County Sheriff's looking for owner of dogs accused of killing livestock

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of several dogs allegedly responsible for the killing of livestock.

According to officials, the incident happened on Dec. 28 in the 700 block of Lee Road 78 Camp Hill. A report indicated that a large group of dogs caused physical damage to approximately 20 goats, sheep, and lamb at the residence. It is believed they are responsible for the death of 11 of the livestock.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify/locate the owner or owners of the dogs. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.