Arrest, reckless murder charge filed in Dec. 20 Montgomery death

An 18-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested on a reckless felony murder charge in connection with the Dec. 20 fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Foster Street, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Jacquarius Foxhall was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and turned over to Montgomery police Wednesday morning.

In addition to reckless murder, Foxhall is also charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Investigators said Foxhall was shooting at the vehicle around 12:40 that Wednesday afternoon when the victim, a member of his own family sitting in a different vehicle, was fatally struck.

Medics responded to the scene but the victim, an adult male whose name has not been released, died on the scene.

Foxhall is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $165,000.

