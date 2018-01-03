Maxwell AFB hosts inaugural LEDx leadership event - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Maxwell AFB hosts inaugural LEDx leadership event

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Air Command and staff college at Maxwell Air Force Base launched the inaugural LEDx leadership event on Wednesday.

According to officials, this leadership event follows the style of TED-type lectures. Speakers will present their ideas and insights on leadership specialties, focusing on two major components: strategic and creative thinking while encouraging innovation through micro-activities.

The theme for this year’s series is, “Opportunity in Uncertainty.” Some of the speakers for the event include:

  • Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, speaking on "Kwast on Leadership"
  • Nicole Pinkham, lead senior training consultant, SummaSource at Auburn University at Montgomery, speaking on "Leading Teams"
  • Andy Christiansen, founding partner of Capacity 7 and consultant, speaking on "Mentoring Millennials & Centennials"
  • Army retired Gen., George Casey, speaking on "Leading in a VUCA World"

LEDx is envisioned as bringing the utility of what most people commonly think about leadership to the stage in a new and experiential way.

The lectures are being presented at different areas across the Air University campus through Thursday.

