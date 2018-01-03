Maxwell AFB hosts inaugural LEDx leadership event

Air Command and staff college at Maxwell Air Force Base launched the inaugural LEDx leadership event on Wednesday.

According to officials, this leadership event follows the style of TED-type lectures. Speakers will present their ideas and insights on leadership specialties, focusing on two major components: strategic and creative thinking while encouraging innovation through micro-activities.

The theme for this year’s series is, “Opportunity in Uncertainty.” Some of the speakers for the event include:

Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, speaking on "Kwast on Leadership"

Nicole Pinkham, lead senior training consultant, SummaSource at Auburn University at Montgomery, speaking on "Leading Teams"

Andy Christiansen, founding partner of Capacity 7 and consultant, speaking on "Mentoring Millennials & Centennials"

Army retired Gen., George Casey, speaking on "Leading in a VUCA World"

LEDx is envisioned as bringing the utility of what most people commonly think about leadership to the stage in a new and experiential way.

The lectures are being presented at different areas across the Air University campus through Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.