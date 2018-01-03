Former Auburn quarterback returns to Montgomery high school root - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Former Auburn quarterback returns to Montgomery high school roots

(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.

“Words can’t describe how I feel and how bless I am to have this opportunity to be able to coach somewhere where all my dreams came true!!! War Eagle," Johnson said.

The Carver Wolverines made the announcement official with a tweet Wednesday afternoon. 

That tweet was later followed up by another from Carver coach Willie Spear. 

Johnson was named Alabama Mr. Football in 2012 before heading to the Plains.

In 2015, Johnson became the Tigers' starting quarterback, following Nick Marshall and Cam Newton with big shoes to fill and a lot of hype coming out of high school.

He played in 30 career games with the Tigers, including a 7-4 mark as the starting quarterback.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

    No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-02 05:30:29 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-02 22:51:07 GMT

    The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

    More >>

    The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

    More >>

  • 'Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl

    'Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-01-02 02:48:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-01-02 21:22:04 GMT
    Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...More >>
    Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.More >>

  • Milton powers No. 10 UCF to 34-27 Peach Bowl win over Auburn

    Milton powers No. 10 UCF to 34-27 Peach Bowl win over Auburn

    Monday, January 1 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-01-01 23:38:01 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 2:30 AM EST2018-01-02 07:30:48 GMT
    McKenzie Milton's 2 TD passes, 116 yards rushing with TD power No. 10 Central Florida to a 34-27 Peach Bowl win over No. 7 Auburn to cap perfect season.More >>
    McKenzie Milton's 2 TD passes, 116 yards rushing with TD power No. 10 Central Florida to a 34-27 Peach Bowl win over No. 7 Auburn to cap perfect season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly