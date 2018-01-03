Warming station open in Montgomery through Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Warming station open in Montgomery through Saturday

The EMA partnered with the Red Cross to open the warming station at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The EMA partnered with the Red Cross to open the warming station at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Montgomery would like to remind residents that there is a warming station available for those seeking shelter from the cold.

According to the city, Beulah Baptist Church located on Rosa Parks Avenue is available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night until Saturday. The church opened its doors on Wednesday but did not see any activity until 2 a.m.

City officials say there are several other shelter options:

  • Salvation Army

Maxwell Boulevard

Opens at 4 p.m. each day

  • Friendship Mission West (A shelter for men)

3561 Mobile Highway

Must complete application and interview 

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Friendship Mission North (Shelter for women and children)

312 Chishom Street

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Must complete interview and application Common areas offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Mary Ellen Hearth (Shelter for women and children)

1226 Clay Street 

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Must complete application and background

The Montgomery EMA is seeking volunteers to help at the Beulah warming center. If you are interested, please contact Director Thornton at 334-625-4181.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly