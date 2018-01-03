Warming station open in Montgomery through Saturday

The EMA partnered with the Red Cross to open the warming station at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The City of Montgomery would like to remind residents that there is a warming station available for those seeking shelter from the cold.

According to the city, Beulah Baptist Church located on Rosa Parks Avenue is available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night until Saturday. The church opened its doors on Wednesday but did not see any activity until 2 a.m.

City officials say there are several other shelter options:

Salvation Army

Maxwell Boulevard

Opens at 4 p.m. each day

Friendship Mission West (A shelter for men)

3561 Mobile Highway

Must complete application and interview

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friendship Mission North (Shelter for women and children)

312 Chishom Street

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Must complete interview and application Common areas offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mary Ellen Hearth (Shelter for women and children)

1226 Clay Street

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Must complete application and background

The Montgomery EMA is seeking volunteers to help at the Beulah warming center. If you are interested, please contact Director Thornton at 334-625-4181.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.