Warming station open in Montgomery through Saturday

The City of Montgomery would like to remind residents that there is a warming station available for those seeking shelter from the cold.
According to the city, Beulah Baptist Church located on Rosa Parks Avenue is available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night until Saturday. The church opened its doors on Wednesday but did not see any activity until 2 a.m.
City officials say there are several other shelter options:
Maxwell Boulevard
Opens at 4 p.m. each day
3561 Mobile Highway
Must complete application and interview
Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
312 Chishom Street
Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Must complete interview and application Common areas offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1226 Clay Street
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Must complete application and background
The Montgomery EMA is seeking volunteers to help at the Beulah warming center. If you are interested, please contact Director Thornton at 334-625-4181.
