Warming station opens in Montgomery Wednesday night

A warming station opened in Montgomery Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA partnered with the Red Cross to open the warming station at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue.

The warming station will be open overnight. Overflow from the Salvation Army shelter is expected.

The warming station opened at 4:30 p.m. with snacks and coffee available. It will be closed from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

