Auburn's Carlton Davis, Kamryn Pettway leaving for NFL Draft

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn University's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Davis, a junior defensive back from Miami, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

His statement read in part: "It has been an honor and privilege to be able to put on the orange and blue and represent all of the great players that came before me and those that will share that honor after me. I look forward to seeing you all soon, as I plan to finish pursuing that valuable Auburn degree."

Pettway, a junior running back from Prattville, made his announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, saying in part "I'm also extremely greatful to Coach Malzahn & the entire staff for giving me an opportunity to play for the blue and orange. Thank you to the fan base for your support over the past 4 years."

A post shared by Kam Pettway (@_bigsavage) on

On Tuesday, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson also announced that he will also skip his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

