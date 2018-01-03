Auburn's Kamryn Pettway will enter NFL Draft

A day after losing Kerryon Johnson, Auburn's backfield just took another big loss. Kamryn Pettway is also NFL bound.

The Auburn RB posted on his Instagram page his intentions to leave Auburn, and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. In the post he thanked the Tigers fans and expressed his gratitude for his coach, Gus Malzahn, "The Auburn family will always have a special place in my heart. I want to thank you all for a wonderful four years. War Eagle!"

A post shared by Kam Pettway (@_bigsavage) on Jan 3, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

With Johnson and Pettway heading to the NFL, Auburn will enter the 2018 season with a completely new backfield.

Auburn also took a hit on defense Wednesday with Carlton Davis announcing his plans to head to the NFL too.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.