Alex City first responders save dog's life after house fire

Firefighters work to save the life of a dog found in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Alex City Fire Department)

A family in Alexander City has several firefighters to thank for saving the life of their pet Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a house fire on Jefferson Street in Alex City just before lunch. On the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the residence and fire was beginning to show.

After putting out the blaze, crews entered the structure for a search. Inside, they found the family dog, Adlear, and pulled him out and immediately started life-saving treatment.

Several first responders could be seen in the front yard working to get oxygen into the animal. The pooch was then transported to an area veterinary clinic where he's said to be "doing well".

Adlear was the only occupant of the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The fire department posted photos on its Facebook page, congratulating those who helped save the dog's life.

"Real heroes don't wear capes!!!!!!" the department wrote.

