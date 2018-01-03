AL mother prepares to donate kidney to deaf daughter with autism

Sexton said getting the transplant would in the long-run actually allow Kaity to take less medication than she does now. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Sexton had to stop working to be able to care for her daughter, who goes for dialysis three times a week. She was unable to stay in her home and has had to depend on family and friends. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rhonda Sexton said her daughter, Kaity, had just returned from a family vacation in April 2015 when she started suffering from severe cold symptoms. Sexton took her to the doctor, where they learned she was suffering from end-stage renal failure with high blood pressure.

“Within a week she was on life support,” Sexton remembered. “She had total renal failure and multiple organ failure.”

The condition took an even greater toll on Kaity, who was already deaf and has autism. The 27-year-old had been living with both disabilities her entire life. Sexton said kidney failure only made Kaity’s life harder.

“She had great doctors, and they saved her life,” Sexton said. “Now, she has to go to dialysis and take 26 to 28 pill every day just to function.”

Sexton had to stop working to be able to care for her daughter, who goes for dialysis three times a week. She was unable to stay in her home and has had to depend on family and friends.

In addition to extensive treatment, Sexton said her daughter’s life greatly deteriorated.

“She is always so tired,” her mom explained. “She can’t even walk through the store without having to sit down.Right when she starts to feel better, it’s time to go back to dialysis.”

Sexton recently learned she could potentially donate a kidney to her a daughter because they have the same blood type.

“I will not hesitate to give my kidney to my daughter to keep her alive,” Sexton said. “Any mother would do that for their child.”

The family is waiting for final assessments and test results. Then, they must go before a committee at their hospital to get approval for the transplant. Sexton said there is a possibility they will not be approved.

“Doctors are reluctant to do the surgery because they are worried about the medication she will have to take after,” Sexton said. “They also said they don’t want to because she will have to be taken care of for the rest of her life, which is no different than the way it is now. Someone will always have to look after Kaity.”

Sexton said getting the transplant would in the long-run actually allow Kaity to take less medication than she does now. She said her daughter’s disabilities are ones she has learned to live a happy life with, but suffering from additional health issues makes that harder.

“She can live another five years on dialysis or she can get the transplant and live another 25 to 30 years, into old age,” Sexton said. “I just want her to be the way she as before.”

Sexton said she hopes to gain approval from the committee by the end of January. She said if the transplant is not approved, she would potentially take legal action.

The Sextons hope to raise $20,000 on their GoFundMe page for the bills and medical expenses they will incur once both Rhonda and Kaity Sexton undergo the transplant. The family is almost halfway to that goal.

If you would like to donate you can do so here. https://www.gofundme.com/3no5a8g

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.