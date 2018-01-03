Suspect in 2013 Centennial Hill shooting accused of harassing officer in jail

Jason McWilliams, charged in a deadly high-profile 2013 Centennial Hill shooting, is now facing a new charge , this time for reportedly harassing an officer from behind bars in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Court documents filed Wednesday indicate McWilliams cursed a female officer who was conducting security checks. When she walked past his cell, he grabbed her hair. The officer deployed a "chemical irritant" on McWilliams and called for help.

McWilliams has already made his initial appearance before a judge.

McWilliams was arrested in April for multiple drug charges.

The Montgomery District Attorney’s Office has previously petitioned the court to revoke McMilliams bond, which was denied. His total bond for all counts is currently more than $375,000, according the to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

