Auburn's Jeff Holland to forgo senior season, enter NFL draft

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Wednesday night Auburn outside linebacker Jeff Holland tweeted his decision to forego his senior season on the Plains and enter April's NFL Draft. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.

Wednesday night Auburn outside linebacker Jeff Holland tweeted his decision to forgo his senior season on the Plains and enter April's NFL draft.

Holland led Auburn with 10 sacks this season, which was third most in the SEC.

He also picked up 13 tackles for loss.

“Jeff Holland had an outstanding junior year and was one of our most improved players. Jeff’s love and passion for the game of football is contagious, and it will carry over to the next level. I appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him the best,” stated Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

