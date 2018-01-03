Hyundai sees overall sales decline in 2017 but ends year strong

For the complete year, 685,555 Hyundai and Genesis branded vehicles were sold, a 12 percent decline from the all-time yearly sales record established in 2016. (Source: Hyundai Motor America)

Sonata took the biggest hit in 2017 of the vehicles produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery.

Hyundai Motor America released its 2017 year end sales report Wednesday.

Although Hyundai ended the year strong with December 2017 sales up, the year as a whole was a sharp contrast to 2016.

According to a news release from Hyundai Motor America, 2017 put an end to eight straight years of annual sales growth for Hyundai Motor America.

"Hyundai and our dealers closed the year strong, and we are one of the few companies to achieve a sales increase in December,” said John Angevine, National Sales Director for Hyundai Motor America. “While our run of eight straight years of annual sales growth came to an end, we improved our SUV mix, reduced our fleet sales and have positioned ourselves for a rebound and quality growth in 2018.”

Overall, 685,555 Hyundai and Genesis branded vehicles were sold in 2017, a 12 percent decline from the all-time yearly sales record established in 2016. The decrease was attributed to a concerted effort to lower fleet sales.

It was a mixed bag for the models produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery.

"Santa Fe Sport was a bright spot. Elantra did okay. Unfortunately Sonata took the biggest hit," said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Hyundai SUV sales set an all-time annual record with nearly 250,000 sold, a 12 percent increase over 2016. SUV sales represented 36 percent of total sales, the highest SUV mix in Hyundai history.

"Consumers really continuing their transitions from buying sedans to buying SUVs. We have kind of taken advantage of that,” Burns. said "In July of 2016 we brought the Santa Fe Sport back to HMMA and doubled production to support consumer demand."

While production was scaled back some last year at HMMA, the new year is looking bright.

"We think we have found a balance for the first half of 2018 with hopes of the back half of 2018 to see an uptick because we will have a brand new version of the Sante Fe Sport coming out,” Burns said.

