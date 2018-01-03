Gov. Ivey to give State of the State address Tuesday

The governor will outline her agenda for the session during her first State of the State address. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The first day of Alabama's 2018 legislative session is Tuesday.

The first day is usually short. Lawmakers will start work around noon then wait to hear from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The governor will outline her agenda for the session during her first State of the State address since taking office.

"Governor Ivey's agenda for the 2018 legislative session will include issues that directly affect Alabamians including, among other things; supporting Alabama's education system from Pre-K to the work force, ensuring the needs of our state's rural citizens are being met and providing proper care and facilities to those incarcerated in Alabama," said Daniel Sparkman, Ivey's press secretary. "Governor Ivey's goal for this legislative session is to invest in our future, provide for our people and spend taxpayer dollars responsibly."

Ivey's address is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. It will be available live on air and the WSFA 12 News app. The Democratic response will follow.

