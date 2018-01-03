Gov. Ivey to give State of the State address Tuesday

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.More >>
After the two senators are sworn in, the Republican majority will narrow to 51-49.More >>
After the two senators are sworn in, the Republican majority will narrow to 51-49.More >>
Richard Jaffe represented Caleb Moore but that connection did not guarantee a vote for his father Roy Moore in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.More >>
Richard Jaffe represented Caleb Moore but that connection did not guarantee a vote for his father Roy Moore in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.More >>
Doug Jones won't be sworn-in as Alabama's next U.S. Senator until Wednesday, but key members of his staff have already been hired.More >>
Doug Jones won't be sworn-in as Alabama's next U.S. Senator until Wednesday, but key members of his staff have already been hired.More >>
President Trump is speaking frankly about the December 12th special Senate election in Alabama. He's standing by previous tweets bashing Republican candidate Roy Moore.More >>
President Trump is speaking frankly about the December 12th special Senate election in Alabama. He's standing by previous tweets bashing Republican candidate Roy Moore.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says he is “extraordinarily confident” that the Senate election was very professional, competent and a direct yield to the results of how the people voted.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says he is “extraordinarily confident” that the Senate election was very professional, competent and a direct yield to the results of how the people voted.More >>
A mysterious super PAC that spent millions of dollars backing Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's Senate race was heavily supported by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.More >>
A mysterious super PAC that spent millions of dollars backing Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's Senate race was heavily supported by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.More >>
An interview on CNN involving Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign spokeswoman is getting a lot of play on other news outlets. It's not only the person being interviewed but what the journalist said as well.More >>
An interview on CNN involving Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign spokeswoman is getting a lot of play on other news outlets. It's not only the person being interviewed but what the journalist said as well.More >>
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is in Auburn for a private fundraising event.More >>
Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is in Auburn for a private fundraising event.More >>