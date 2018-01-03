Wind chills to fall into teens Thursday morning

It was a beautiful day Wednesday with sunny skies, and slightly warmer temperatures compared to earlier in the week. But now as we move through the night, clear skies will help cause some inconvenient conditions. A dry cold front is moving through Wednesday night, ushering in another shot of colder air. Due to the cold front passing through expect a cooler day Thursday.

Clear skies coupled with a cool northerly breeze will push low temperatures down into the upper teens. But due to the wind, the wind chill will be down in the low to mid teens overnight and early Thursday morning. Despite sunny skies, cold, dry air will dominate and limit heating through the day. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, but the wind chill will be down into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Due to this "second helping" of cold air, the HARD FREEZE WARNING has been extended until 9 a.m. Friday. Please be mindful as we continue this frigid stretch. We'll remain chilly through the remainder of the workweek, but thankfully see temperatures begin to rebound this weekend.





The warmer temperatures are in response to our next storm system. A new cold front will arrive Monday and provide our next good shot at rainfall. Ahead of the front, winds will shift and come from the south pushing afternoon highs into the low 50s Sunday and near 60 Monday.

