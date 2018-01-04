Man charged with capital murder after Auburn shooting

(Source: Auburn Police Dept.) An Auburn man is facing felony charges after a shooting Wednesday left a man dead.

Jeremy Maurice Dowdell, 31, has been charged with capital murder, Auburn Police say.

According to Auburn Police, around 9:05 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Gray Street after a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene and discovered the body of Marquavious Willdarious Boler, 27, in the parking lot.

Boler had apparently been shot and died from his injuries, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

An investigation developed Dowdell as a suspect. Dowdell was an acquaintance of Boler and was identified as a passenger in a vehicle seen fleeing the shooting. The shooting stemmed from a confrontation in the parking lot, investigators say.

Dowdell was taken into custody at his residence in Auburn and transported to the Lee County Jail without bond.

Boler’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for examination.

Police say this case remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1319.

