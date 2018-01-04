Death investigation launched after body found in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Death investigation launched after body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Police have launched a death investigation after the discovery of a body Thursday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a woman was found dead in the 2600 block of Zelda Road.

No other information including the identity of the woman has been released.

The cause of death is unknown, according to Duckett.

