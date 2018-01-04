Few details hours after woman's body found in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department has yet to release any new details regarding the Thursday morning discovery of a woman's body.

Investigators opened a death investigation after first responders were called to the 2600 block of Zelda Road, just off Exit 3 of Interstate 85.

Police department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett could only confirm a woman's body was found in the area.

An identity, cause of death, and any information on whether authorities suspect foul play remain unavailable.

A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene pinpointed the investigation in the parking lot of what used to be the Country's Barbeque restaurant.

