Eric: Dangerous cold not finished

A fresh surge of arctic air has established itself across Alabama this morning. Temperatures in the low and mid-20s were common under clear skies. We'll find ourselves even colder tonight, but a subtle warming trend will finally kick in this weekend.

TODAY: At least we have the sunshine, right? Clear skies will rule the day as high temperatures struggle to get to the 40-degree mark. We're still dealing with a slight northerly breeze, so wind chills will remain a factor. That will make it feel much colder than what your car thermometer says.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and slackening winds will set the stage for more efficient cooling tonight until tomorrow morning. Where winds go calm, air temperatures are likely to plummet into the teens. It's entirely possible tonight rivals the coldest of the bunch with this recent arctic outbreak.

Calm winds obviously limit any wind chill factor, but that's little consolation and of no value to pipes liable to freeze and burst in the cold air. Pipes don't care about wind chill. It's the air temperature that generates problems.

LOOKING AHEAD: Still bitterly cold Friday and Friday night, but we're starting to dig out by the weekend. Highs this weekend approach 50 Sunday with continued sunshine. Our next storm system arrives Monday with rain & rumbles developing from west to east. We're steadily ramping up rain chances as models show consensus on widespread rain to start the new week.

