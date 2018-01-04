Montgomery woman charged in November shooting

(Source: Montgomery County Detention facility) A Montgomery woman has been charged in relation to a shooting that took place in 2017.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Nyeiasha Lykes, 18, is charged with assault second degree and shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.

Court documents indicate the shooting took place on Nov. 7 around 11:55 a.m. in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle. Lykes allegedly shot the victim in the right leg and then shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Duckett says the victim, a woman, sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Lykes was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $25,000 bond.

