$45M settlement with national mortgage corporation could benefit Alabamians

A million-dollar settlement has been reached and Alabamians may be able to cash in after officials say a national mortgage corporation improperly serviced mortgage loans.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama and 48 other states reached the $45 million-dollar settlement with PHH Mortgage Corporation a New Jersey-based mortgage lender and servicer. The settlement involved allegations that PHH improperly serviced loans from Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2012.

Approximately 920 customers in Alabama may be eligible for compensation, according to Marshall. Those eligible will be contacted in the future by a national settlement administrator who will be chosen and retained by the multi-state group’s executive committee.

Borrowers who were subjected to PHH foreclosures during the eligible period will qualify for a minimum $840 payment and borrowers who faced foreclosures that PHH initiated during the eligible period, but did not lose their home, will receive a minimum $285 payment.

“I am pleased that this settlement will return funds to consumers in Alabama and nationwide who may have been harmed by improper mortgage loan servicing,” said Marshall. “It is important that this agreement also requires new standards to help keep these problems from recurring.”

The agreement also requires PHH to adhere to comprehensive mortgage servicing standards, conduct audits, and provide audit results to a committee of states. The settlement does not release PHH from liability for conduct that occurred beginning in 2013, Marshall said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.