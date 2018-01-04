Editorial: Tweet, tweet Mr. President

Every time the President tweets I think to myself what is this guy thinking. If one of his aides could somehow steal his cellular device his seemingly random, ill thought tweets would cease to exist and people might not hate this guy as much.

Well, I will tell you that is not going to happen. The President does what the president likes and I genuinely think as bombastic as some of his tweets are, they are all very calculated.

On Monday, US Today reported on a tweet from Mr. Trump directed at Pakistan. Mr. Trump is none too happy that over the past five years the United States has given Pakistan $33-billion dollars, that’s billion with a “B”, to help destroy terrorist networks in their country, they have done nothing to help. What he has done here is bring to light the fact that we, a deficit-ridden country continue to pay other countries money and have nothing to show for it. That’s just bad business, and he is a businessman.

His tweets referencing North Korea and his bigger nuclear button are also disturbing but North Korea has actually cut back on their missile testing. He also referenced the cold weather in the east.

He tweeted “could be the coldest New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that OUR country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

I am not smart enough to know if Global warming is real or not but I do know that being the only country expected to pour trillions of dollars in an effort to fix something that no one really knows all the facts about is just plain stupid.

I believe every tweet is calculated and thought out. Mind you everyone thought his use of Twitter was absurd back in 2016 at the beginning of the election process. Had he stopped tweeting I don’t think he would have been elected.

