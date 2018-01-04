More details in death of Enterprise teacher to be released

The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is set to release details in the investigation of the death of an Enterprise elementary school teacher.

Sheriff Dave Sutton says the news conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff department.

Reporter Randi Hildreth will be at the news conference and will have updates on air, online and on our app.

The victim, identified as Sarah Starr, was a Harrand Creek Elementary School fourth grade teacher. Starr was found shot to death Nov. 27 at her home on County Road 647, according to Sutton.

Initially, Starr's death was reported as a suicide, but when no weapon was found at the scene her death was ruled homicide.

Deputies have released little additional info about the case but did say a person of interest has been identified.

