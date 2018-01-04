More details in death of Enterprise teacher to be released

The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>