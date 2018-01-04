Reward offered in AL elementary school teacher's homicide case

A $5,000 reward is now offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever killed Enterprise elementary school teacher Sarah Starr.

The reward was announced by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the county district attorney at a press conference Thursday afternoon. They say the money was authorized by Gov. Kay Ivey's office and they hope it will help them get closer to catching Starr's killer.

Starr was found shot to death at her home on County Road 647 back on Nov. 27. Initially, her death was believed to be a suicide but when no weapon was found at the scene, investigators determined they had a homicide on their hands.

During the press conference, District Attorney Tom Anderson said they couldn't release a lot of specific information about the case but assured the community investigators have been working nonstop since Starr's death. Anderson noted that investigators had met for three hours Thursday morning about the case.

The FBI, SBI, Enterprise Police Department, Coffee County District Attorney's Office, and the Coffee County Sheriff's Office are all working together on the case. Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton confirmed two investigators from the department are assigned to the case full time.

Anderson also noted that they are looking at a few people as persons of interest and they have not eliminated possible persons of interest in the investigation. He wouldn't give more information on who those people are.

Anderson also said investigators are starting to get back the results of search warrants and subpoenas in the case and they feel closer to getting answers in what has been an emotional case for everyone.

"It does tug at your heartstrings," the sheriff said. "You have four young children that no longer have their mother. Not only that, I wonder about her classroom full of students that all of a sudden see that she doesn't return to school. I'm sure that they understand what has occurred at this point. It has a dire effect on them too. All murders are extremely difficult and they do all affect you emotionally."

The DA said he does feel confident that they will get closure in this case.

Sheriff Sutton echoed those sentiments and says he's ready to bring the community closure.

"I hope one day to be able to stand here before you folks and tell you we have solved this case. I really hope that," Sutton explained.

Starr worked as a fourth-grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary. Anderson said her children are in DHR custody. ?

