Selma Mayor Darrio Melton thinking big for 2018

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton has just completed his rookie year and is now looking forward to two major projects in the new year.

First on his mind is a new public safety building that would house the police and fire departments, along with municipal court. Melton is looking to break ground in the spring.

Also in the planner is an extension of Selma’s riverwalk.

Melton is among the youngest mayors in Alabama and is a former state lawmaker.

