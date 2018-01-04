Selma Mayor Darrio Melton thinking big for 2018

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton has just completed his rookie year and is now looking forward to two major projects in the new year.
First on his mind is a new public safety building that would house the police and fire departments, along with municipal court. Melton is looking to break ground in the spring.
Also in the planner is an extension of Selma’s riverwalk.
Melton is among the youngest mayors in Alabama and is a former state lawmaker.
We'll have a feature story on him and his visions for the city in our evening newscasts.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>