Students dismissed early after power outage at Spanish Fort High School

Spanish Fort High School suffered a power outage Thursday morning, forcing officials to dismiss classes at 12:30 p.m.

Parents received the notification after the school system said the power couldn't immediately be restored.

One student, Victorija Hall said, "The lights just suddenly went out and then after a minute or two the other lights started to come on like the emergency lights."

Hall said she was sitting in her history class when all of a sudden the power went out. According to the school system, a construction crew working on a classroom addition accidentally severed a power line.

Parents were notified immediately through the school's message service after the power couldn't be restored. Hall's grandmother had to pick her up.

"Well her mother called asked if we can come pick her up because the power was out. They weren't able to serve lunch and we said sure we can come get them," said Hall's grandmother.

Spanish Fort High School Director of Prevention and Support Services Anthony Sampson said the goal was to keep students warm, but without power, the school decided to let students go early.

Sampson said, "Power went out, so when power goes out, temperature goes down. We want to keep kids warm and keep them in a comfortable environment."

Riviera Utility workers were at the school replacing the main power line up. Sampson anticipates school to resume Friday.

"This emergency situation occurred and we wanted to get the students home and we just dismissed them at 12:30."

Sampson said this is the first major power outage the school experienced. If anything changes regarding the power, parents will be notified.

