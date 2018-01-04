American Red Cross asks you to consider donating

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) According to the American Red Cross, there are about seven million people donate blood in the United States each year.

According to the American Red Cross, there are about seven million people donate blood in the United States each year. Do you donate blood? If you're considering it, there is some information you could use.

The American Red Cross says someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds and there is a critical need of o negative, which is considered a universal donor and b negative because it’s so rare.

Consider these factors when determining if you are an eligible donor if you’re in good general health:

You have to be at least 17-years-old in most states, 16 in others with parental consent

You must weigh at least 110 pounds.

If you are taking medication, that will not disqualify you as a blood donor in most cases, according to the Red Cross, however, the reason that you are taking the medication might.

A short health history and physical evaluation at the donor center or blood drive will determine if it’s okay for you to donate.

The process for general donations takes about eight to 10 minutes and can save a life.

