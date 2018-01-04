Longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico reopens

A stunning view of the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier (Source: Gulf State Park Facebook page)

UPDATE: Pier reopened Friday morning.

Visitors to Alabama's Gulf Coast won't be able to take in the sights from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, at least for now.

Thursday, the Alabama State Parks Division announced the closure until further notice, citing cold temperatures, and apologized for the inconvenience.

At 2,448 feet, the pier is the largest on the Gulf of Mexico.

It replaced the old pier, which was destroyed in 2004 by Hurricane Ivan.

