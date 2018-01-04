3 fires cause significant damage to Montgomery homes

The Montgomery Fire Department says its investigating three fires that all happened within the past 24 hours.

According to Lt. Jason Cupps, the three properties were located at 6th Street, Santee Drive, and Ranch Drive. All of the fires resulted in heavy damage or complete property loss.

The fire on 6th Street resulted in a total loss of property. Cupps says while no humans were injured, a dog and puppies died as a result. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.

On Santee Drive, there was heavy damage to the structure. The cause was determined to be accidental and electrically related. No one was injured.

The fire on Ranch Drive caused significant damage and may later be determined as a total loss. Cupps says this fire was also determined accidental and electrically related. No one was injured.

