Alabama Supreme Court justice announces resignation

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock has informed Gov. Kay Ivey that he will resign from the bench after 17 years at the state's highest court.

Murdock's resignation letter said "for everything there is a season," and explained that he is stepping down "in order to explore other professional opportunities and other ways in which I might be of service to our State."

The resignation is effective as of Jan. 16.

Murdock was first elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in 2000, then to the high court in 2006 and with re-election in 2012.

Gov. Ivey's office has not publicly reacted to the resignation.

Every judge on Alabama's high court is a Republican, so the balance of power is not in doubt, regardless of who Ivey, a fellow Republican, appoints as a replacement.

