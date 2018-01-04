Elba woman charged with trafficking meth

A 42-year-old Elba woman has been arrested and charged in a Coffee County drug bust, the sheriff's department says.

Heather Jones was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office says deputies found 28 grams of meth at a home on County Road 359.

Jones is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

