Elba woman charged with trafficking meth

Heather Jones (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Heather Jones (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
Photo evidence of meth (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Photo evidence of meth (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., AL (WSFA) -

A 42-year-old Elba woman has been arrested and charged in a Coffee County drug bust, the sheriff's department says.

Heather Jones was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office says deputies found 28 grams of meth at a home on County Road 359.

Jones is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

