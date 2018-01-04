Dadeville man charged with possession of controlled substance

Police found Peavy with a package containing 410 vape pens that were filled with THC. (Source: Auburn Police)

The Auburn Police Department has arrested and charged a 22-year-old Dadeville man with possession of controlled substance.

Cameron Peavy met with undercover officers at a parking lot on North Dean Road where the officers took him into custody. Peavy is said to have had a package that contained 410 vape pens filled Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Peavy was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility where bond was set at $3,000 bond.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eufaula Police Department.

The case is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

