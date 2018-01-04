4 juveniles accused of beating man in Alex City - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

4 juveniles accused of beating man in Alex City

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alexander City Police Department is searching for several suspects who beat a man Wednesday afternoon before leaving him lying on the ground.

Investigators responded to the intersection of K and N streets where they found the victim on the ground. He'd been punched and kicked, according to Det. Drew Machenwith, who added that it's believed a knife was also used.

The suspects, four juveniles wearing hoodies, fled before police arrived, but one juvenile has since been arrested as a suspect. Authorities are working to identify the other three.

The victim, who was taken to Russell Medical Center for treatment, has since been released to recover at home.

Robbery is believed to be the motive.

