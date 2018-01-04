Endangered bats found in Montgomery middle school

The gray bat is an endangered species. (Source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Some rare gray bats have taken up residence at a Montgomery middle school, school district officials confirmed Thursday.

Montgomery Public Schools has contracted with a company to remove the bats from Southlawn Middle School.

The number of bats and the location within the school wasn't released, but school officials say the bats aren't dangerous.

They were identified as the gray bat, which is an endangered species. They will be captured and released.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, gray bats live in caves year-round, but they are losing their habitats. They were added to the endangered species list in 1976.

