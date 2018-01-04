AL state budget could hinge on CHIPs Program

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
They drop the glitzy crystal ball in New York City. They drop a giant MoonPie in Mobile. In the east Alabama city of Anniston, they drop a human being.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.More >>
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.More >>