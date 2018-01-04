Infrastructure improvement projects in the works to prepare for F-35

A series of infrastructure improvement projects are on the horizon now that the Air Force has chosen Montgomery as the future home of an F-35 fighter jet squadron. The F-35s will replace the current F-16s at Dannely Field.

The city, county and state are sinking roughly $4.5 million in infrastructure at the 187th Airlift Wing - the military will be handling the rest. The local governments are paying to install a new secure gate entrance and access road at the installation at Dannelly Field.

The military is in the process of building hangars for the new aircraft and simulation facilities. Right now the city is expecting to receive between 18 and 24 units - with a price tag of about $100 million each.

This commitment of the F-35 also forces the city to further develop its technological capabilities.

The mayor believes it was the Tuskegee Airman RedTail legacy that made the difference in Montgomery landing the F-35.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.