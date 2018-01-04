Cast of ASF play gets tour of historic Tuskegee site

The cast of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's upcoming play "Fly," which is focused on the Tuskegee Airmen, were immersed in history Thursday.

Friends of Tuskegee hosted a special event at Moton Field, where the Airmen trained, welcoming the cast. They got to tour the historic site and learn more about stories and the historic figures they portray.

"To do it from a place like this is to being viewed with something intangible from the soul..we'll do work that we've never done before because we started it here," said "Fly" Director and Co-Writer Ricardo Khan.

"They portrayed something that they have read about..and something that they have studied. but here, you actually get the feel. you walk the grounds, enter the buildings. you see the replicas and the actual artifacts from the Tuskegee Airmen," said event coordinator Milton C. Davis.

"Fly" will have it's first performance in Alabama at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival starting Jan. 26.

