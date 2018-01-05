Eric: Going up!

Another morning with temperatures into the teens across central Alabama. That makes two such mornings this week! There's no sugar coating our forecast today. It's cold. But we start breaking the ice of this frigid forecast into the weekend and beyond, so much so that this arctic blast will be a distant memory by next week.

TODAY: Sunny skies and light winds will carry temperatures into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon. Without the breeze, wind chills won't be as much of a factor today.

THIS WEEKEND: Even though we're back in the 20s tonight, we'll be adding a few degrees heading into the weekend. Highs tomorrow get into the middle and upper 40s with sunshine. We flirt with 50 Sunday as clouds increase late.

Lows Sunday night will be around 40, a massive improvement as showers develop from west to east.

NEXT WEEK: Those Sunday night showers linger into a wet Monday with rain likely across the entire state.

The trend will continue to favor milder air with highs in the 50s Monday warming toward 60 by the middle part of the week. Heatwave time!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.