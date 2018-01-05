Tallassee's Mt. Vernon Theatre ready to reopen

It first opened its doors in 1935 and it was a perfect fit in the mill town of Tallassee.

“The mill provided most services for the town and community,” said Jan Autery with the Mt. Vernon Theatre. “So they built this theatre and the one across the river for their employees to enjoy.”

For decades the Mt. Vernon hosted all kinds of entertainment. But in 1968, after being passed around to several different owners, the theatre shut down. It sat empty for almost a half-century, but six years ago Jan Autery decided it was time to get this place fixed up and back open.

“This theatre belongs to the community.”

It’s set to reopen on Friday, Jan. 19 and there’s a lot to get done.

“We have to get this place cleaned out because of all the dust with the construction. The flooring goes in next week. It’s really coming together quickly.”

Nobody is more excited about the theatre reopening than the group performing for the first time in that theatre in 50 years. The first play is called “Dear Mama: Letters and Music from World War II”. And it’s written by a hometown girl.



“It’s absolutely mind-blowing that we will be opening this theatre with a play that has my name on it,” said playwright Adrian Lee Borden. “It’s very humbling.”

It’ll have plays, classic movies, all kinds of performances and provide a cultural boost that this town has missed.

“I think people will be drawn back to Tallassee because of the theatre,” said Borden.

It won’t be long now the curtains raise in two weeks. If you want more information on all the plays and movies that’ll be at the Mt. Vernon, we have a link to its website. They’re also always looking for donations since it’s a non-profit.

