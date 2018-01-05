Former Headland auxiliary police officer charged with impersonation

A former Headland auxiliary police officer has been charged with impersonation, according to officials with the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police say Scotty Earl Lingo, 27, is charged with impersonating a police officer. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for domestic violence.

On Thursday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fortner Street on a medical emergency call. Dothan police say Lingo knew the person needing medical attention and when paramedics arrived, he introduced himself as an officer with the Headland Police Department. Police soon learned that claim was not true.

“He didn’t want officers to run his information over the radio," stated Lt. Lynn Watkins with Dothan Police. "He said because he was a police officer he didn’t want the public to hear that information go across our radio system. That’s when they started asking him for his identification.”

Police say Lingo presented police with an expired Headland Auxiliary police identification card. He was also using that ID as a pistol permit for the gun police later found with him, according to Watkins.

Headland’s police chief said Lingo had not been with the department since 2015. Chief Mark Jones confirmed Lingo served the department for a few months, but was terminated after a traffic violation. He said Lingo returned his badge and uniform but not the ID card. Jones says they are pursuing theft of property charges against Lingo for not returning the card.

Dothan police said they don’t know if Lingo had used the identification card in other instances.

Lingo was subsequently taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Houston County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

