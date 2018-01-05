7 minors, 1 adult arrested in overnight Opelika investigation

Police have arrested numerous juveniles following an overnight burglary and theft investigation at a car dealership in Opelika.

Officers responded to Car Mart on Columbus Parkway just after 2 a.m. Friday where they found several of the suspects. A chase was started but it ended with a total of eight suspects taken into custody.

Investigators say of the eight arrested, seven are minors ages 12, 14, 15 (x2), and 16 (x2). Only the adult, 19-year-old Columbus resident Raheem McClam has been identified.

Charges include multiple counts of burglary, theft, attempting to elude, and bringing stolen property into the State of Alabama.

Anyone who has any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

