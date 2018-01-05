DICK'S Sporting Goods to extend store hours if Alabama wins

Pending an Alabama win on Monday, select DICK’S Sporting Goods will be open for fans to purchase merchandise after the game.

According to a news release, the stores will be extending select stores hours in Montgomery and Dothan following the BCS National Championship Monday night if Alabama wins.

Officials say they will offer fans an assortment of college football championship gear including the official locker room t-shirt and hat.

For more information on whether a store will be participating, contact the store nearest you.

