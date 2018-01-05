Police await forensic testing after body found in Montgomery

Police say there are no signs of foul play in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a forensic investigation has determined there were no signs of foul play relating to the death of the woman.

The woman’s body was discovered early Thursday morning in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. Her identity has not been released.

Duckett says investigators are awaiting further forensic testing to determine what factors may have contributed to her death.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.