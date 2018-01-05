1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning Montgomery crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) One person has died and another is recovering in a Montgomery hospital after a crash Friday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Woodley Road between Waverly Drive and Churchill Drive.

The passenger, Dominique Mosby, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, Duckett said. The driver, an unidentified woman, was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

MPD’s investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Woodley Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Duckett says the crash investigation is ongoing and no other information is available for release.

